Beda Hernandez
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1937
DIED
November 26, 2020
Beda Hernandez's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service in Lawrenceville, GA .

Published by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service
