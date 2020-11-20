Menu
Ben Oliver
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 15, 1927
DIED
November 18, 2020
Ben Oliver's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home in Rotan, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home website.

Published by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weathersbee Ray Funeral Home
111 N. McKinley, Rotan, Texas 79546
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jayton Cemetery
northwest of town, Jayton, Texas 79528
Funeral services provided by:
Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
