Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Benito Salinas
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 13, 1944
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Benito Salinas's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Family Tribute Center in Dallas, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Benito in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hughes Family Tribute Center website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hughes Family Tribute Center on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Hill Cemetery
3235 Lombardy Ln., Dallas, Texas 75220
Funeral services provided by:
Hughes Family Tribute Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hughes Family Tribute Center
November 29, 2020