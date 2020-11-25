Menu
Benjamin Clark
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1932
DIED
November 23, 2020
Benjamin Clark's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blackburn Vernal Mortuary in Vernal, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blackburn Vernal Mortuary website.

Published by Blackburn Vernal Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Viewing
11:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Blackburn Vernal Mortuary
15 East 100 North, Vernal, Utah 84078
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Blackburn Vernal Mortuary
15 East 100 North, Vernal, Utah 84078
Nov
28
Interment
3:00p.m.
Maeser Fairview Cemetery
300 South 3500 West, Vernal, Utah 84078
Funeral services provided by:
Blackburn Vernal Mortuary
