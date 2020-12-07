Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Benjamin Gindville
1946 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1946
DIED
December 4, 2020
Benjamin Gindville's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home in Williamstown, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Benjamin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St, Williamstown, NJ 08094
Funeral services provided by:
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.