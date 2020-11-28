Menu
Benjamin Goodin
1999 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1999
DIED
September 29, 2020
Benjamin Goodin's passing at the age of 21 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY in Middlesboro, KY .

Published by Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pineville High School Gymnasium
401 Virginia Avenue, Pineville, Kentucky 40977
Oct
3
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Pineville High School Gymnasium
401 Virginia Avenue, Pineville, Kentucky 40977
Funeral services provided by:
Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY
