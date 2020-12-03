Menu
Benjamin Motley
1983 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1983
DIED
November 20, 2020
Benjamin Motley's passing at the age of 37 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyerly Funeral Home website.

Published by Lyerly Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Service
10:00a.m.
Trading Ford Baptist Church
3600 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury, North Carolina
Lyerly Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
veronica burman
November 30, 2020
Rebecca Hudson
November 27, 2020
jeffrey rone
November 25, 2020
Sandy, I'm so sorry for your loss. While I never had the privilege of meeting your son, I've heard so many wonderful things about him. May God and the love of friends and family bring comfort to you during this time.
Jaymie Eichorn
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
Vern just read the article about Ben's death. I am so sorry for the family. This is a sad time and with the holidays coming an even rougher time. Please know that we will be in prayer for the Lord's grace and mercy to surround you all.
Paula Peterson
Teacher
November 25, 2020