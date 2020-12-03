Benjamin Motley's passing at the age of 37 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Benjamin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyerly Funeral Home website.
Published by Lyerly Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
