Benjamin Roberson
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1930
DIED
November 11, 2020
Benjamin Roberson's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

Published by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
