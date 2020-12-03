Menu
Benjamin Simon
2014 - 2020
BORN
March 21, 2014
DIED
November 25, 2020
Benjamin Simon's passing at the age of 6 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville in Monroeville, PA .

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
Nov
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
Nov
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Monroeville Assembly of God
4561 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, Pennsylvania
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
May the example of your life and the love of your family draw others to the love and power of Christ Jesus.
Eileen Andrews
Friend
November 27, 2020