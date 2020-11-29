Menu
Benjamin Stroud
1953 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1953
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Benjamin Stroud's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC in Raleigh, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC website.

Published by Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Steven L Lyons Funeral Home
1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610
Nov
28
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Steven L Lyons Funeral Home
1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Steven L Lyons Funeral Home
1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610
