Bennet Matthew Huibregtse,



Age 16, of South Fayette Twp., peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 with his parents by his side. He is the beloved son of Dean and Kristin Huibregtse; brother of the late Matthew Huibregtse; cherished grandson of David and Lucia Huibregtse and Dale and Lynn Heine. Bennett is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bennett attended D.T. Watson Institute in South Fayette where he enjoyed school. He loved swimming, horseback riding, music, a great laugh, his ice tea and ice cream, and, of a course, a good head lock. Bennett will be remembered as a gentle soul, with a sharp sense of humor who always fought many battles courageously throughout his life. He had a personality that could light up any room with his smile. Bennett led with love, and was truly loved by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER- FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Thursday 4-8PM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 10AM in Corpus Christi Parish, Holy Child. Everyone meet at Church. Interment to follow in St. Agatha Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Bennett's favorite activity, Horses with Hope



Please click here to donate --> Horse's with Hope.



Everyone is invited to the Huibregtse Residence after the interment at St. Agatha Cemetery, for an Ice Cream Social and Refreshments.



If in need of a hotel, please call the Hampton Inn, in Bridgeville, (412) 319-7706, and mention the Huibregtse Family and you will receive the bereavement discount.



