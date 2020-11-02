Bennett M. Seaman, age 89 of Forest Hills, on November 1, 2020. Loving father of Debra (the late Carl) Wilhelm, Diana (Paul) Kucsma, Barry (Rosa) Seaman, Daniel (Michelle) Seaman, Tammi (the late Robert) Smrekar, and Sherri (Edward) Martin; grandfather of Kristi, Anthony, Eric, Chad (Michelle), Michelle, Robert, Ashley (Matthew), Erin, Eddie, Joshua (Katherine); great-grandfather of Naudia, Vida, Kade, Kylee, Benjamin, Dominic, Makson, and Caleb; brother of Dale, Charles, and Dean Seaman. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eva Mae Mastrilli Seaman; parents, Herman Seaman and Alma McCully Kennedy; brother, Duane Seaman; and sister, Cheryl Seaman. Bennett was a skilled marksman, having broken two world records in target shooting. He was an avid hunter and sportsman and was a member of McKeesport Sportsmens Club for over 60 years, among other local gun clubs. Bennett loved all wildlife and animals, especially his cat, Molly. He truly enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. He retired from Westinghouse R&D in Churchill after 43 years of service. Friends will be received Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 2-4 & 6-8 at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC.118 Shaw Avenue Turtle Creek, PA (412) 823-1950 where a funeral service will be held on Wed., Nov. 4 at 10 AM. Please be advised that face masks will be required. Interment to follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center by visiting www.hillman.upmc.com. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.