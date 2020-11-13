Menu
Benny Garcia
1959 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1959
DIED
November 3, 2020
Benny Garcia's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin in Elgin, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin website.

Published by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME
712 North Avenue C, Elgin, Texas 78621
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME
712 North Avenue C, Elgin, Texas 78621
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin
