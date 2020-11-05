Benny Ray Tillman
Sunrise: June 4, 1955- Sunset: October 30, 2020.
Benny Ray Tillman, 65, passed away at his home October 30, 2020. Benny was born in Ogden, Utah on June 4, 1955 to Luther and Magnolia Elmore Tillman. Benny was raised in Ogden, Utah attending Ogden City Schools, graduating from Ben Lomond High School in 1973, where he excelled in athletics. He played football, baseball, ran track and his favorite sport which was basketball.
Benny grew up in Ogden with many cousins and friends which in turn became lifelong relationships. Benny was a member of the AME Church of Embry Chapel of Ogden, Utah, receiving the "Man of the Year" award for the 5th District Episcopal AME in 2017.
After graduating from Ben Lomond, Benny received an offer to play basketball at Weber State College in Ogden, Utah where he started out playing JV but quickly dressed for Varsity. Benny then took his talents to Elko Community College in Elko, Nevada where he was a standout performer. Benny went on to play in several Pro-Am Leagues, Tournaments and City Leagues as a member of the Tillman Allstars where he again excelled and exceeded expectations. One of Benny's favorite things to do was to go and watch his younger cousins play sports as they came up the line. You could always catch Benny at some sporting event whether it was at some high school game or at the Ogden Raptors game.
Fishing was also a passion for Benny, following in his father and uncles steps, he enjoyed talking and fishing with many of his friends or taking time to himself sitting on the banks.
Benny was married and later divorced. He worked for W.R Wright for many years. For the last 25+ years Benny worked as a basketball referee and umpire for the Ogden City, Weber County, and Davis County School Districts. Benny loved working and meeting new people. In this work environment he also got to incorporate what he loved most, giving the youth encouragement and advice on how to become a better player.
Benny is survived by brothers, Rob (Shellonda) Tillman of Houston, Texas; James (Ollie) Johnson of Brookhaven, MS; two special nephews Isaiah of Scottsdale, Arizona and Raphael Tillman of Houston; Uncle Joe Tillman, Clearfield; special aunts Dorothy Holston, Ogden; Addie Norling, Syracuse; Joyce Tillman-Frye, South Ogden; and Shirley Tillman –Walker, Richmond, CA; as well as a host of cousins and friends; and special friends CJ Jones, Larry Campbell, Kent Holston, Cal Stanton, Sonpos Montoya, and Pete Romero. Benny was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lou Gehrig and C.C. Scott.
Benny was a great friend to all and will be remembered for his kindness and general love of everybody.
Viewing and Funeral services will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Myers Mortuary-Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing from 12-2:00 p.m. and funeral services at 2:00 p.m.
Masks are required, and social distancing will be encouraged.
Services will be live-streamed, to watch, at a few minutes to 2 PM scroll to bottom of obituary page at https://www.myers-mortuary.com/obituary/Benny-Tillman
and the video will appear; the video will remain on Benny's obituary indefinitely so it can be watched later.
