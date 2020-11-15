Bernadette Kyles's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services in Indianapolis, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernadette in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services website.
Published by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services on Nov. 15, 2020.
