Bernard Davis's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel in South Bend, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel website.
Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.