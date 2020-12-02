Menu
Bernard Dzingle
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1951
DIED
September 28, 2020
Bernard Dzingle's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, September 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home in Guilderland, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike, Guilderland, New York 12084
Oct
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike, Guilderland, New York 12084
Funeral services provided by:
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
