Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bernard Freeman
1955 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1955
DIED
October 24, 2020
ABOUT
Ivy Hill Cemetery
Bernard Freeman's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service in Philadelphia, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Ivy Hill Cemetery Chapel
1201 Easton Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19150
Nov
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ivy Hill Cemetery Chapel
1201 Easton Road, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19150
Funeral services provided by:
Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.