Bernard Ladden
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1941
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Bernard Ladden's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory in New Britain, CT .

Published by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory
205 South Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051-3108
Funeral services provided by:
Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Bernie and I are cousins. I spent time with his sister Lee and I have fond memories of Bernie driving us around. As Ellen (another cousin) said, "We will always be connected."
My deepest sympathy and prayers to Bernie's family.

Cheryl Driscoll
Cheryl Driscoll
Family
November 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to Bernie's family. Bernie and I are cousins. His Dad being the oldest son and my father the youngest. I haven't seen Bernie in years, we live in different areas of the country. But, we are Laddens and will always be connected.

Rest in Peace!
Ah dheis Dé go raibh a anam
Ellen Laddens Ranaudo
Ellen Ladden Ranaudo
Family
November 11, 2020
Uncle Bernie was always great to converse with and always the perfect gentleman, an example to all the rest of us. I will miss him. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
With love from my family. Paul Valvo
Paul Valvo
Friend
November 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss Scott
Mark Feivou
November 10, 2020
The lord sent for another angel and Bernie answered the call.
Condolences to the family, Bernie was truly one of the great ones and I'm blessed to have known him.
Wayne Vaillancourt
Friend
November 10, 2020
So sorry your loss our hearts are with you. He will be missed dearly.
George and Ann Medvec
Friend
November 9, 2020