Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bernard McKinnon
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1937
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Marine Corps
Bernard McKinnon's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyndahl Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lyndahl Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
I truly enjoyed working with Bernie all the years in Green Bay. Deepest condolences to the Mc Kinnon Family for your loss.
Bob Samer
November 26, 2020
Extending our most heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. Our prayers go out to you and family.

Carl & Pat Lorang
Carl lorang
Coworker
November 24, 2020
To Mark and Mike and all the McKinnon Family - You have our sincere sympathy in the passing of your father. He will be missed. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers during this sorrowful time. God bless all of you...

Bob & Rae Wetzel
Bob Wetzel
Friend
November 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bernie's passing...prayers if comfort to your family...
Otto and Karen Schmiling
November 21, 2020