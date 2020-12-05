Bernard Mora's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stork-Bullock Mortuary in Lakewood, CO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stork-Bullock Mortuary website.
Published by Stork-Bullock Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
