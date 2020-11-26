Bernard Lee O'Toole June 13, 1943 - November 24, 2020



Bernard "Barney" O'Toole passed away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 77 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, UT. Barney was born June 13, 1943 to Opal and "Pete" O'Toole in Mexico, MO. He had six siblings: Shirley (Charles) (deceased), Joan (Stanley), Raymond (Judy), Debera (Earl), Connie (deceased) and Mary (Tom).



Barney married the love of his life, Linda Burkhead, on May 19, 1962. During their 58-year marriage, Barney and Linda moved to Orange County, CA where they raised their three children, Tracy (John Hart), Stacy and John. Barney retired and relocated to Utah to be close to family. He also spent time in his home town in close proximity to his siblings, in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Barney or "Papa," as he was known best, had four wonderful grandkids who brought him much joy, Kyrsten, Hailey, Annabelle, and Spencer, along with great grandkids, Kingston, Anthony and Desaray. Barney was very close with his younger brother Raymond. They were like two peas in a pod. Barney was an extremely hard worker and a jack of all trades. Early on in their marriage, Barney and Linda built their first house together, and it still stands to this day. There was almost nothing Barney couldn't build or repair. Barney will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. We will cherish his memory always and forever.



Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather together. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at McKay-Dee Hospital who risked so much to care for our beloved Barney during his final days.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.