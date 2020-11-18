Menu
Bernardine Hugues
1921 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1921
DIED
November 15, 2020
Bernardine Hugues's passing at the age of 99 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Church
500 Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale, Pennsylvania 19023
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
