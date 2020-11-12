Menu
Bernardino Salgado
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1937
DIED
November 9, 2020
Bernardino Salgado's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Harkey Funeral Home Chapel
210 S. Allen, Monahans, Texas 79756
Nov
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Harkey Funeral Home Chapel
210 S. Allen, Monahans, Texas 79756
Funeral services provided by:
Harkey Funeral Home
