Bernell Jay Loveridge passed away November 5, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born June 15, 1939 in American Fork, Utah, to Elwood and Reva Loveridge.



He lived in several different cities as a child and created mischief wherever he went – pouring hot chili peppers into the elementary school's ventilation system, climbing the flagpole and refusing to come down, and while in high school keeping the Springville Police Department busy.



He graduated from Springville High School at the age of sixteen. He served a two-and-a-half-year mission to Finland. Bernell attended Brigham Young University and graduated in 1964. He married and was sealed to his sweetheart, Nancy Ancell, in the Manti Temple on June 25, 1964. He taught math and science at East High School and later taught physics at Viewmont High School. He truly loved teaching. For 30 years he also worked at the LDS Hospital lab to "support his teaching hobby".



Following his teaching career, he worked as the energy coordinator at Davis County School District until his retirement. After retirement he served as a Bountiful Temple ordinance worker for fifteen years. During the past few months of the pandemic, he was constantly texting comics to his children and grandchildren to keep them all laughing.



Bernell is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 56 years; daughters Lori Parr (Bill), Lynda Peck, Julie Call (Todd), and Becky Loveridge; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son Jay E Loveridge. Also survived by siblings Elwood Loveridge (Wanda), Carolyn Loveridge, RevaBeth Russell (Keith), Mac Loveridge (Sue). Preceded in death by brother Arnold Loveridge.



A viewing will be held Monday, November 9, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St., Bountiful, Utah. The burial will be in the Bountiful City Cemetery and a short graveside service will be held there on Tuesday, November 10, at noon.



W7BJL signing off.

