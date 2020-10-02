Bernhard M. Weiss, 47, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Shadyside Hospital. He was born January 17, 1973 in Brussels, Belgium, son of Ernst H. Weiss and the late Sigrid Swital Weiss. He was a 1991 graduate of Franklin Regional High School and went on to study Computer Engineering at Penn State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. He was a Quality Assurance Director for Session M, in Pittsburgh. In addition to his father, Bernie is survived by a sister, Elke Wilhelm; a niece, Kyla Wilhelm and a nephew, Liam Wilhelm. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.