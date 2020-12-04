Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bernice Frazier
1920 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1920
DIED
November 24, 2020
Bernice Frazier's passing at the age of 100 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
A very kind woman has arrived in heaven. My mother in law was such a caring person. Always kind words for all. She is missed by each of us. We all have many fine memories. She is now with her daughter in heaven. Thank you, Bernice for being there during our life.
frank gingras
November 30, 2020
I have fond memories of her smile and sitting in "her" pew at Zion Church She was a pillar of strength for your family so sorry for your loss
Bob and Barbara Schwartz
November 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Bernice was the sweetest lady and I truly enjoyed doing her hair at the Kahl . Hugs to everyone.
Sheryl Kahl home Salon
November 29, 2020
Thinking of you all at this difficult time and praying that God will comfort you with His strength, peace and hope. Sorry for your loss, Bernice was a special lady.
Tom & Joy Irons
November 29, 2020