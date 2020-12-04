Bernice Frazier's passing at the age of 100 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernice in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home website.
Published by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.