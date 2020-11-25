Bernice Gautier's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home website.