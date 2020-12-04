Menu
Bernice Greeley
1923 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1923
DIED
December 1, 2020
Bernice Greeley's passing at the age of 97 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville, PA .

Published by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main Street, Brookville, Pennsylvania 15825
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
