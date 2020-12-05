Bernice Johnson's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lucas Memorial Chapel in Garfield Heights, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernice in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lucas Memorial Chapel website.
Published by Lucas Memorial Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
