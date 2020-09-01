Bernie passed away at home August 27.



Bernie was born in Evanston, Wyoming to Henry and Carrie Padilla. She was the youngest of five children.



Bernie met her life partner, Lee Jorgensen in 1975 and they married in 1976 in Las Vegas. They made a home in Ogden, later moved to Grand Forks N.D., then returned to Utah, living in West Point for 17 years, then moving to Syracuse in 2008.



Bernie always had a beautiful flower garden and derived much pleasure from working in it. She loved to be outdoors, and walked for exercise every day. She had boundless energy and was a great homemaker. Everyone who knew her loved her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Junior and Richard, and Sister Janet. Survived by Sister, Jo (Norm) Summerill Of Ivins, UT.



A bond between sisters is rarely as strong as the bond between Jo and Bernie.



Quote

Jo: "She was my sister and my best friend, I will always love her and I miss her dearly."

Lee: "She was the light of my life for 43 years, I will always love her and cherish the memories

Of our life together."





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Russon Mortuary & Crematory - Syracuse from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.