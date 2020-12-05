Bernice Miracle's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY in Middlesboro, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cawood Funeral Home - Middlesboro, KY website.