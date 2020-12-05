Menu
Bernice Roeder
1924 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1924
DIED
November 27, 2020
Bernice Roeder's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East in Wausau, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East website.

Published by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
, Wausau, Wisconsin
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
, Wausau, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
