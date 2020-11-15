Menu
Bernice Schmitt
1923 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1923
DIED
January 1, 2020
Bernice Schmitt's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Shinkle Mortuary website.

Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
1636 E. Patriot Ave., Derby, Kansas 67037
Nov
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
1636 E. Patriot Ave., Derby, Kansas 67037
Nov
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Eureka Cemetery
726th Rd. & 560th Ave., Daykin, Nebraska 68338
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
