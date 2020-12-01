Menu
Bernice Thomas
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1928
DIED
November 27, 2020
Bernice Thomas's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc. in Munhall, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bernice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120
Funeral services provided by:
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
