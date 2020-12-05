Menu
Bertha Contreras
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1931
DIED
November 28, 2020
Bertha Contreras's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Family Tribute Center in Dallas, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hughes Family Tribute Center
9700 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, Texas 75220
Dec
2
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Hughes Family Tribute Center
9700 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, Texas 75220
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hughes Family Tribute Center
9700 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, Texas 75220
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hughes Family Tribute Center
December 5, 2020