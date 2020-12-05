Menu
Bertha Parker
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1933
DIED
November 25, 2020
Bertha Parker's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Conway, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services website.

Published by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery
Oak Grove Cemetery The Corner of Rodney Road and Silly Lane, Conway, South Carolina 29526
Funeral services provided by:
Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
