Bertha Shappard
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1946
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Bertha Shappard's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boyd Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH .

Published by Boyd Born Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W. Columbia St., Marion, Ohio 43302
Funeral services provided by:
Boyd Born Funeral Home
