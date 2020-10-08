Beryl Mae Smith Figgins

1921 - 2020





The Last Leaf of the tree has finally slipped from the branch and now floats free.







Beryl Mae Figgins released herself from these earthly bounds on Monday October 5, 2020, in St George, Utah surround by all her children. Beryl was born on January 8th 1921 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Silas H Smith and Maud Dowding Smith. She was the eighth of nine children. Beryl married Boyd Henry Figgins on November 1, 1940 in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. Boyd passed on March 15, 2001.







They had five children, Brent (Connie) Figgins, St George, Utah, Barry (Cathy) Figgins, Farmington, Utah, Bryant (Anna Marie) Figgins, St George, Utah, Bonnie Barlow, St George, Utah, Beverly (Scott) Archer, St George, Utah. She was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.







Beryl lived her life in Salt Lake City, Utah, St George City, Utah, Farmington City, Utah, and then back to St George. She was eagerly looking forward to her 100th birthday in January, and was planning a big bash for a celebration. Although she didn't make it to January, she made it to her 100 year and that's good enough for all of us.







She was a kind, thoughtful lady, and enjoyed serving and doing for others. She will be remembered for her stubborn will, and her desire to maintain her independence. We love you Mom and will think of you often.







A viewing will be held at the Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N 400 E, Bountiful, Utah, on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am and the funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Bountiful Memorial Lakeview Cemetery.





