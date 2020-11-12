Menu
Beryl Jarvi
1924 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1924
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
general electric
Beryl Jarvi's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bosk Funeral Home in Fitchburg, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Beryl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bosk Funeral Home website.

Published by Bosk Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To Eric, Ann, and the rest of the Jarvi family: so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of sorrow. May your family, friend, and memories provide you solace with you loss.
Scott Hay
Classmate
November 11, 2020