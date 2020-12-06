Menu
Bessie Baker
1962 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1962
DIED
December 4, 2020
Bessie Baker's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, IN .

Published by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home - Huntertown
16830 Lima Road, Huntertown, Indiana 46748
Dec
8
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home - Huntertown
16830 Lima Road, Huntertown, Indiana 46748
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
