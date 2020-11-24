Menu
Bessie Harrelson
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1931
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Bessie Harrelson's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vaughn Funeral Home in McRae, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vaughn Funeral Home website.

Published by Vaughn Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Harrelson Family Cemetery
Harrelson Cemetery Rd., Helena, Georgia 31037
Funeral services provided by:
Vaughn Funeral Home
