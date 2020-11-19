Menu
Bessie Livingston
1920 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1920
DIED
November 12, 2020
Bessie Livingston's passing at the age of 99 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland in Cleveland, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland website.

Published by Watson's Funeral Home - Cleveland on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Watson's Funeral Home
10913 Superior Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
11115 Kinsman Rd, Cleveland, Ohio 44104
My condolences goes out to my family. My heart is so heavy right now. Olive each and everyone of you. May God be with you during this trying times.
April M. Carthon
November 19, 2020