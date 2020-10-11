Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bessie Santoro
1920 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1920
DIED
October 9, 2020
Bessie (Broidy) Santoro, Age 99, of Upper St. Clair, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Santoro; Loving mother of Vera ( the late Harry) Tuggle, Tony (Pam) Santoro and Lenny (Danelle) Santoro; Proud grandmother of Angela and Gregory Santoro; Daughter of the late Bennie and Lena Broidy. She was the loving sister of the late Sarah Miriam Simon and Albert Broidy; She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors. Arrangements by BENHAUER. Services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.