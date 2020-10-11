Bessie (Broidy) Santoro, Age 99, of Upper St. Clair, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Santoro; Loving mother of Vera ( the late Harry) Tuggle, Tony (Pam) Santoro and Lenny (Danelle) Santoro; Proud grandmother of Angela and Gregory Santoro; Daughter of the late Bennie and Lena Broidy. She was the loving sister of the late Sarah Miriam Simon and Albert Broidy; She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors. Arrangements by BENHAUER. Services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.