Bessie Sykes
1933 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1933
DIED
November 13, 2020
Bessie Sykes's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. in Allentown, PA .

Published by Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
1314 W Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18102
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Faith Community Assembly of God
3000 Freemansburg Avenue, Easton, Pennsylvania
Nov
21
Service
10:00a.m.
Faith Community Assembly of God
3000 Freemansburg Ave., Easton, Pennsylvania
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
To Schurah and famiky
I send you my heartfelt sympathy. My prayers are with you
Misty Morse
Friend
November 20, 2020
You are both in my family’s thoughts and prayers of comfort. Your mom was wonderful woman of God.
Monique Smith
Friend
November 19, 2020