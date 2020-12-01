Menu
Beth Buhr
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 10, 1941
DIED
November 28, 2020
Beth Buhr's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove, IA .

Published by Foust Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Foust Funeral Home
1115 SW 2nd Street, Eagle Grove, Iowa 50533
Funeral services provided by:
Foust Funeral Home
