Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beth A. Hawk
1962 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1962
DIED
September 24, 2020
Of Turtle Creek, age 58, passed away after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Born the daughter of Robert Sanoske and the late Julie Sanoske.

Beloved significant other of Mike Nolen of Turtle Creek for many wonderful years.

Loving mother of Michael Botti, Brandy (Jonathon) Gridley, Virginia Roche, Emily Weisend, and Hailey Sanoske.

Sister of Todd (Debbie) Sanoske and the late Frank (surviving spouse, Susan) Figliloa.

Stepsister of Jim Figliloa and the late Barbara Milne.

Also survived by her adored puppies, Cookies and Waffles, and her cats, Indy and Dakota.

Beth was passionate about putting others before herself and was always willing to help a friend, neighbor, or family member in need. She worked as a server at several local taverns around Turtle Creek, such as Caesars and The Sports Page. Beth also worked as a clerk for the 7/11 in Turtle Creek, where her patrons always enjoyed the smile she would bring to their faces. She was also employed as a dietary aide for LGAR Health and Rehabilitation. Beth enjoyed gardening and loved having multi-colored flowers in her yard.

Friends welcome Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 7 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Sep
28
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.