Of Turtle Creek, age 58, passed away after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, on Thursday, September 24, 2020.



Born the daughter of Robert Sanoske and the late Julie Sanoske.



Beloved significant other of Mike Nolen of Turtle Creek for many wonderful years.



Loving mother of Michael Botti, Brandy (Jonathon) Gridley, Virginia Roche, Emily Weisend, and Hailey Sanoske.



Sister of Todd (Debbie) Sanoske and the late Frank (surviving spouse, Susan) Figliloa.



Stepsister of Jim Figliloa and the late Barbara Milne.



Also survived by her adored puppies, Cookies and Waffles, and her cats, Indy and Dakota.



Beth was passionate about putting others before herself and was always willing to help a friend, neighbor, or family member in need. She worked as a server at several local taverns around Turtle Creek, such as Caesars and The Sports Page. Beth also worked as a clerk for the 7/11 in Turtle Creek, where her patrons always enjoyed the smile she would bring to their faces. She was also employed as a dietary aide for LGAR Health and Rehabilitation. Beth enjoyed gardening and loved having multi-colored flowers in her yard.



Friends welcome Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 7 p.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required.



