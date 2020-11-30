Menu
Beth VanderHeiden
1985 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1985
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Beth VanderHeiden's passing at the age of 35 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home in Seymour, WI .

Published by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Catholic Church
915 Ivory Street, Seymour, Wisconsin 54165
Dec
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. John Catholic Church
915 Ivory Street, Seymour, Wisconsin 54165
Funeral services provided by:
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
