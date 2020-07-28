Betsy Ann (Kerchner) Bahleda
Age 91 of Monroeville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Bernard Bahleda. Loving mother of Gregory (Jean) Bahleda, Lynn Bahleda, Bonnie (Robert) Ford, and Elaine Bahleda. Cherished grandmother of Ben Bahleda, Amanda McHenry, Krystal (Greg) Soles, Melissa (Lukas) Eichelberger, and Dan Bahleda; and great-grandmother of seven. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Celia (Buzzard) Kerchner; and siblings, Herman, Harry, Martin, and Winifred Kerchner. Betsy was a longtime member of the Monroeville United Methodist Church, where she was active in Lydia's Circle and also was a member of the church choir. In her free time, she loved to square dance with her husband, Edward, and was a member of the Flutterwheels. Her greatest joy was getting her family together and playing all types of games with them. Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral service will be private for the family and burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, Monroeville, PA 15146 or to The Special Olympics
at give.specialolympics.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.