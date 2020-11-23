Menu
Betsy Wagstaff
1949 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1949
DIED
November 1, 2020
ABOUT
Latter Day Saints
Relief Society
Salt Lake Temple
Weber State College
Betsy Wagstaff's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenicare Funeral Home in Salt Lake City, UT .

Published by Serenicare Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ
125 W 600 N, Logan, Utah 84321
Nov
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ
125 W 600 N, Logan, Utah 84321
Nov
7
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Logan City Cemetery
1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah 84321
Funeral services provided by:
Serenicare Funeral Home
